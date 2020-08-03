Advertisement

Update on Burlington’s City Hall Park construction progress

By Erin Brown
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Putting the finishing touches on City Hall Park. In October, what’s been a construction site for the past year will transform into a fully-functional park. It’ll have widened paths for accessibility - 74 chairs and 22 tables for dining and relaxing - and several trees to beautify the Queen City. Parks Department Director, Cindi Wight says the most significant change is the storm water enhancements.

Wight says since the park is on a hill, storm water tends to run off into the city’s drains. To prevent that in the future crews have planted rain gardens designed to absorb storm water.

“Before, again, everything would just run off, so that means it would go right into our storm water drains with all of the dirt and ends up potentially in Lake Champlain, so the more that we can catch the water before it goes into our storm water, it’s just better for the lake,” said Wight.

Another amenity - a fountain. Wight says they’re planning a test run this week.

“We’ll get a sense of how that works and making sure everything goes smoothly. It’s been a hot summer and so I can imagine, it’ll be another hot summer next year. That fountain will probably feel pretty good on a hot day,” said Wight.

The final product will also have room for performances and events. Wight says all of the underground utilities work is complete.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burlington City Hall Park update

Updated: 26 minutes ago
An update on Burlington's City Hall Park construction.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

looking Ahead_Sunday_8_2_20

Updated: 10 hours ago
Look Ahead 8_2_20

News

What to do_Sunday_8_2_20

Updated: 11 hours ago
Sunday what to do

Latest News

News

Crop Cash program benefits triple

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Vermonters who receive SNAP benefits can now spend even more money at local farmers markets.

News

Annual barrel race returns to Champlain Valley Exposition

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 8:54 PM EDT
|
By Kiernan Brisson
An annual event returned to the Chaplain Valley Expo this weekend. The Green Mountain Barrel race kicked off Friday evening and continued Saturday.

News

Gathering outside Statehouse, against President Donald Trump

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 8:34 PM EDT
|
By WCAX News Team
The group voiced their opposition of federal troops being sent to Portland, Oregon to stop violence at protests. A handful of people spoke at the mic, accusing the trump administration of fascism.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

Saturday Morning Weather

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:34 AM EDT
Saturday morning weather

News

What to do

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT
What to do this Saturday.