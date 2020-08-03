Update on Burlington’s City Hall Park construction progress

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Putting the finishing touches on City Hall Park. In October, what’s been a construction site for the past year will transform into a fully-functional park. It’ll have widened paths for accessibility - 74 chairs and 22 tables for dining and relaxing - and several trees to beautify the Queen City. Parks Department Director, Cindi Wight says the most significant change is the storm water enhancements.

Wight says since the park is on a hill, storm water tends to run off into the city’s drains. To prevent that in the future crews have planted rain gardens designed to absorb storm water.

“Before, again, everything would just run off, so that means it would go right into our storm water drains with all of the dirt and ends up potentially in Lake Champlain, so the more that we can catch the water before it goes into our storm water, it’s just better for the lake,” said Wight.

Another amenity - a fountain. Wight says they’re planning a test run this week.

“We’ll get a sense of how that works and making sure everything goes smoothly. It’s been a hot summer and so I can imagine, it’ll be another hot summer next year. That fountain will probably feel pretty good on a hot day,” said Wight.

The final product will also have room for performances and events. Wight says all of the underground utilities work is complete.

