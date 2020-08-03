Vermont dog that inspired children’s book dies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A beloved pup that became the subject of a children's book about bullying and a Vermont radio DJ has died.

Hobbes was part of the Bruce and Hobbes radio duo in Vermont. The dachshund had a difficult start in life-- abused as a pup-- until he was rescued and nursed back to health by Bruce and Tami Zemans. They helped Hobbes get over his distrust of people. And it inspired them to write an anti-bullying book they shared with students across Vermont and seven other states.

You might have heard Hobbes in the studio at various radio stations in Vermont barking alongside his DJing dad, Bruce.

Lawmakers recognized him on the House floor, he was an honorary police K-9 at numerous departments, the fire dog in New Haven and a deputy sheriff in Addison County.

State police and the sheriff's department gave him a police escort after he passed.

Hobbes was 13.

