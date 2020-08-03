Vermont education leaders to discuss reopening plan

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Education leaders are meeting virtually Monday to share their concerns about schools reopening with Vermont lawmakers.

Senate President Tim Ashe, along with the Senate Education Committee's chair and vice chair will be hosting a call with educators and school staff.

We’re told the lawmakers will be taking suggestions about safety and how to successfully provide education this school year.

That’s happening at 4 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.