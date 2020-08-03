Advertisement

Virtual public meetings in August on proposed police changes

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Two Vermont House committees will be hosting virtual public hearings later this month to get input on proposed changes to law enforcement in the state.

The panels are considering ways police practices in Vermont should change, including policies on use of force, citizen oversight, use of body cameras, hiring and training of police officers, and other relevant issues.

The move follows protests nationwide sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The committees say they want to hear residents’ experiences with law enforcement in Vermont and suggestions on how to improve interactions between the police and communities of color and other marginalized groups.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Latest News

News

Paid parking to start back up at Montpelier meters

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Parking meters will be asking for payment again in Montpelier starting Monday.

News

Masks being given out in Rutland to local businesses

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Rutland's Economic Development Corporation and the Region Chamber of Commerce say they are handing out 1,000 thousand boxes of masks to local businesses.

News

School workers, parents and students to hold rally in Montpelier

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
School workers, parents and students will be holding a rally Monday night about reopening plans.

News

Vermont education leaders to discuss reopening plan

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Education leaders are meeting virtually Monday to share their concerns about schools reopening with Vermont lawmakers.

News

Vermont colleges seeing same price for in-person and online classes

Updated: 45 minutes ago
UVM, NVU, Middlebury, and Champlain College will see the same price for in-person and online classes this fall.

Latest News

News

Deadly ATV crash in Starksboro

Updated: 1 hour ago
Double fatal ATV crash in Starksboro.

News

Deadly ATV crash in Starksboro

Updated: 1 hour ago
Double fatal ATV crash in Starksboro.

AP

Bear complaints rise during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says the coronavirus pandemic is contributing to an increase in problems with bears.

AP

Program offers support, education on organic farming

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An association that promotes organic farming in New Hampshire will be hosting six virtual farm tours.

AP

Cuomo: Parents need assurance before schools reopen

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says it’s crucial that parents and teachers feel comfortable for schools in New York to open successfully this fall.