WCAX to power down over-the-air signal Monday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Beginning at around 10 a.m. Monday, August 3, WCAX is powering down our over-the-air signal until approximately 4:30 p.m. We expect to be required to have signal outages throughout this week for the safety of crews continuing to work on the tower directly next to the temporary antennas which have been providing WCAX’s signal since November 2019. Some of that planned work may be delayed by weather from Isaias.

Even though the antenna structures have been replaced, a great deal of work is required to connect the transmission lines, which are large systems of copper tubing that deliver the high power TV signals to the antennas for broadcast. This heavy work includes thousands of pounds of transmission line sections, being assembled a piece at a time by tower climbers while hanging from the towers. It is an arduous, detail-oriented and time-consuming process, which is why the work will continue for several days this week.

During signal outages, there is no need to rescan your TV tuner as the signal will return automatically. Rescanning while the signals are turned off will cause your TV tuner to “forget” the channel positions for all off-air channels, which will include WCAX, WFFF, WPTZ and WVNY on August 4-5. This work is in advance of replacing the WCAX antenna, which was burned in a fire in November 2019.

During an outage, WCAX’s online streams, Comcast, Spectrum and Dish viewers should be generally unaffected, but cable and satellite providers that use the WCAX over the air signal will be affected.

Click here for more information about the work at our tower.

