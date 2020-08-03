Advertisement

Williston town manager to retire

Richard McGuire
Richard McGuire(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williston town manager is retiring and Monday is his last day on the job.

Richard McGuire has been serving the community for more than 20 years.

McGuire has been credited with helping get new fire and police station built, a public works garage and a new water storage tank.

He says he will continue to be a part of the community but in a different role.

Since a party isn’t possible during the pandemic, community members are writing him letters.

