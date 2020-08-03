Advertisement

Your Max Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for most of Vermont, starting Tuesday afternoon and continuing through Wednesday morning. A Tropical Storm Watch has also been issued for New Hampshire with the arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday. Rain will develop on Tuesday morning from south to north and become heavy at times by the evening hours. Winds will be gusty as well, with power outages possible. Total rainfall is expected to approach 2-4″ with locally higher amounts possible, falling heavy at times on Tuesday evening.

The brunt of the storm will come through during the evening hours with heavy downpours and strong wind gusts. We could get a quick 1-3″ of rain, and even more in some localized spots in our southern & eastern areas. That could lead to some localized flash flooding. Winds could gust between 40 & 50 mph, especially in our southern & eastern areas.

Isaias will move out quickly Wednesday morning. After a lingering shower in the morning, skies will be clearing out for the rest of Wednesday.

Then a large area of high pressure will settle over the northeast, giving us a stretch of delightful summer weather right through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely following the progress of Isaias as it tracks up the coast in our direction. We will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air, online, and on your mobile device.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Calm before the storm today. Tropical Storm Isaias will bring rain & wind Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Forecast

Afternoon Weather Webcast

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest update from the WCAX Weather team.

Forecast

Quiet on Monday, then Tropical Storm Isaias will impact our region Tuesday into Wednesday.

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dave Busch
Just a few showers are expected Monday. Then Tropical Storm Isaias will impact our region Tuesday into Wednesday, with 1 to 3 inches of rain possible, though mainly south and east of the Champlain Valley. The latter half of the week is looking quiet.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: 10 hours ago
Gary has the latest forecast.

Latest News

Forecast

A few severe thunderstorms possible early tonight, then a quiet day for Monday.

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Dave Busch
A few severe thunderstorms are possible this evening. Monday will be a quiet day, then Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain to our region Tuesday into Wednesday, especially south and east of the Champlain Valley.

Forecast

Sunday Morning Weather 8_2_20

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT
Sunday Morning Weather

Forecast

A few strong thunderstorms possible late this afternoon/early evening.

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:13 AM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and early evening, especially in New York. Tropical Storm Isaias is then expected to bring much needed rain to the region Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Forecast

Possible strong to severe thunderstorms late Sunday afternoon/early evening.

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late Sunday afternoon and early evening, especially in New York. We could received some beneficial rain Tuesday into Wednesday with what is now Tropical Storm Isaias.

Forecast

A nice start to August.

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:03 AM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
A nice day today, then showers will be scattered about on Sunday, especially in New York. We'll be keeping an eye on Hurricane Isaias, which could impact the New England Coast Tuesday into Wednesday.

Forecast

Late Night Weather Webcast

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT
Late Night Weather Webcast