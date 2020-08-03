Your Max Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for most of Vermont, starting Tuesday afternoon and continuing through Wednesday morning. A Tropical Storm Watch has also been issued for New Hampshire with the arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday. Rain will develop on Tuesday morning from south to north and become heavy at times by the evening hours. Winds will be gusty as well, with power outages possible. Total rainfall is expected to approach 2-4″ with locally higher amounts possible, falling heavy at times on Tuesday evening.

The brunt of the storm will come through during the evening hours with heavy downpours and strong wind gusts. We could get a quick 1-3″ of rain, and even more in some localized spots in our southern & eastern areas. That could lead to some localized flash flooding. Winds could gust between 40 & 50 mph, especially in our southern & eastern areas.

Isaias will move out quickly Wednesday morning. After a lingering shower in the morning, skies will be clearing out for the rest of Wednesday.

Then a large area of high pressure will settle over the northeast, giving us a stretch of delightful summer weather right through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely following the progress of Isaias as it tracks up the coast in our direction. We will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air, online, and on your mobile device.

