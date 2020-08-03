Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! Today will be a calm day after a stormy Sunday and before a stormy Tuesday. And the storm on Tuesday has a name - Isaias.

After a cluster of strong thunderstorms and possible small tornadoes came through late Sunday, today will be a much quieter day. There may be a few showers in the morning, otherwise we’ll turn partly sunny in the afternoon.

Tropical Storm Isaias will be making its way northward up the eastern seaboard today and Tuesday. We will start to get some rain showers ahead of the approaching storm tonight into Tuesday morning. The rain will become heavier & steadier as we go through the afternoon.

The brunt of the storm will come through during the evening hours with heavy downpours and strong wind gusts. We could get a quick 1-3″ of rain, and even more in some localized spots in our southern & eastern areas. That could lead to some localized flash flooding. Winds could gust between 40 & 50 mph, especially in our southern & eastern areas.

Isaias will move out quickly Wednesday morning. After a lingering shower in the morning, skies will be clearing out for the rest of Wednesday.

Then a large area of high pressure will settle over the northeast, giving us a stretch of delightful summer weather right through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely following the progress of Isaias as it tracks up the coast in our direction. We will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air, online, and on your mobile device. -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Quiet on Monday, then Tropical Storm Isaias will impact our region Tuesday into Wednesday.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Busch
Just a few showers are expected Monday. Then Tropical Storm Isaias will impact our region Tuesday into Wednesday, with 1 to 3 inches of rain possible, though mainly south and east of the Champlain Valley. The latter half of the week is looking quiet.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

A few severe thunderstorms possible early tonight, then a quiet day for Monday.

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dave Busch
A few severe thunderstorms are possible this evening. Monday will be a quiet day, then Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain to our region Tuesday into Wednesday, especially south and east of the Champlain Valley.

Forecast

Sunday Morning Weather 8_2_20

Updated: 21 hours ago
Sunday Morning Weather

Latest News

Forecast

A few strong thunderstorms possible late this afternoon/early evening.

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Dave Busch
A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and early evening, especially in New York. Tropical Storm Isaias is then expected to bring much needed rain to the region Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Forecast

Possible strong to severe thunderstorms late Sunday afternoon/early evening.

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late Sunday afternoon and early evening, especially in New York. We could received some beneficial rain Tuesday into Wednesday with what is now Tropical Storm Isaias.

Forecast

A nice start to August.

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:03 AM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
A nice day today, then showers will be scattered about on Sunday, especially in New York. We'll be keeping an eye on Hurricane Isaias, which could impact the New England Coast Tuesday into Wednesday.

Forecast

Late Night Weather Webcast

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT
Late Night Weather Webcast

Forecast

Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT
Your Friday outlook from the WCAX weather team.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
The first part of our weekend will be better than the end of the weekend weather wise, plus we are watching Hurricane Isaias!