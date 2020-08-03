BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! Today will be a calm day after a stormy Sunday and before a stormy Tuesday. And the storm on Tuesday has a name - Isaias.

After a cluster of strong thunderstorms and possible small tornadoes came through late Sunday, today will be a much quieter day. There may be a few showers in the morning, otherwise we’ll turn partly sunny in the afternoon.

Tropical Storm Isaias will be making its way northward up the eastern seaboard today and Tuesday. We will start to get some rain showers ahead of the approaching storm tonight into Tuesday morning. The rain will become heavier & steadier as we go through the afternoon.

The brunt of the storm will come through during the evening hours with heavy downpours and strong wind gusts. We could get a quick 1-3″ of rain, and even more in some localized spots in our southern & eastern areas. That could lead to some localized flash flooding. Winds could gust between 40 & 50 mph, especially in our southern & eastern areas.

Isaias will move out quickly Wednesday morning. After a lingering shower in the morning, skies will be clearing out for the rest of Wednesday.

Then a large area of high pressure will settle over the northeast, giving us a stretch of delightful summer weather right through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely following the progress of Isaias as it tracks up the coast in our direction. We will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air, online, and on your mobile device. -Gary

