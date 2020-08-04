Advertisement

2 community forests expand to protect water, wildlife

File photo of a forest
File photo of a forest(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GORHAM, N.H. (AP) - One of the oldest and one of the newest community forests in New Hampshire have added to their size, to protect drinking water, wildlife, and recreation, in partnership with The Conservation Fund.

The Gorham Town Forest added 2,020 acres and the Milan Community Forest added 678 acres.

The expansions also will provide sustainable timber harvesting and new outdoor recreational destinations.

Both towns recently acquired the properties from The Conservation Fund, a national nonprofit whose dual mission focuses on providing environmental and economic solutions to communities across the country.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Latest News

News

Lyndonville man killed in logging accident

Updated: seconds ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Lyndonville man has died in a logging accident.

News

UVM Health Network hospitals ask for budget increases

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The University of Vermont Health Network’s three Vermont hospitals are asking for more money in the budgets for 2021.

Police investigate racist graffiti in Jamaica, Vt.

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police are investigating after a group of men reportedly sprayed racist graffiti on a road in Jamaica.

News

Petition demands masks be mandatory in Plattsburgh schools

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A petition is going around Plattsburgh, demanding masks be mandatory at all times in the high school.

News

CCV extends early college program application deadline

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
High school students have more time to apply to one Vermont college.

Latest News

AP

Cuomo official grilled on virus nursing home deaths, secrecy

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic and Republican state lawmakers are grilling the state health commissioner about the steep, though ultimately unknown death toll at the state’s nursing homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

AP

NY rolls back legal immunity for hospitals, nursing homes

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nursing homes and hospitals in New York can once again be held liable in lawsuits and criminal prosecutions for care provided to patients not being treated for COVID-19 under a law signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday.

News

Police investigating gunshots in Rutland

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Police are investigating a shooting a Rutland.

News

Police investigating gunshots in Rutland

Updated: 1 hour ago
Multiple gunshots were heard on Strongs Avenue at about 5:10 p.m. Monday.

News

College athletes look at taking fifth year

Updated: 1 hour ago
With senior seasons getting canceled, some seniors are deciding to stay an additional year.