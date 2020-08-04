2 community forests expand to protect water, wildlife

GORHAM, N.H. (AP) - One of the oldest and one of the newest community forests in New Hampshire have added to their size, to protect drinking water, wildlife, and recreation, in partnership with The Conservation Fund.

The Gorham Town Forest added 2,020 acres and the Milan Community Forest added 678 acres.

The expansions also will provide sustainable timber harvesting and new outdoor recreational destinations.

Both towns recently acquired the properties from The Conservation Fund, a national nonprofit whose dual mission focuses on providing environmental and economic solutions to communities across the country.

