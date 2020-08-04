CCV extends early college program application deadline

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - High school students have more time to apply to one Vermont college.

Community College of Vermont is giving students an extra month to enroll in its Early College Program.

The early college program allows high school seniors to complete their last year of high school and first year of college simultaneously and tuition-free.

CCV will now accept applications for fall 2020 until September 1.

We’re told this is in response to uncertain times during the pandemic.

