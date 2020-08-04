Connecting Vermont seniors to smartphones

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A national nonprofit is helping connect seniors to smartphones in Vermont and you can help.

was founded by a group of students from Yale University and there’s a chapter here in Vermont.

The group says it's critical for seniors, especially veterans, to have the high-tech tools they need for online medical appointments and to understand how to use them.

The nonprofit pays for the phones with private grant money and they collect old phones from the community and refurbish them.

“So in the last drop-off, we had 40 devices. And then prior to that we dropped off 24. So, in total, we have dropped off 64 devices to VA so far. And I’m really excited to share that we will be dropping off about 120 devices um, in our next drop off, on August 19th. So that will be very exciting to experience,” said Lia Reubel, the head of the Vermont chapter.

She says the nonprofit focuses on partnerships with VA hospitals first and is currently partnered with the White River Junction VA.

