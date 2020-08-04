Advertisement

Construction starts on new gym floor for NEK school

Construction has started on a new gym floor at the Lyndon Institute thanks to a generous donor.
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LYNDON CENTER, Vt. (WCAX) - There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding the reopening of schools, but one Northeast Kingdom high school knows for sure about a positive change coming this year.

The Lyndon Institute is getting a brand new gym floor. It will be the same floor system that's going into UVM's brand new Tarrant Center. Construction started this week.

The original floor, installed in 1965, could not effectively be resurfaced, so it's coming out.

This would not be possible if not for a donation from Laura Ashton. Her husband, Richard, is an LI alum. Laura has worked as a physical education teacher and a camp counselor and says she believes in the importance of physical activity and its role in the development of young students.

“When we were in the midst of this COVID pandemic and when I got the email from Laura saying she wanted to make this donation, I leaped out of bed and I just couldn’t believe it,” said Eric Berry, the athletic director.

"The school needed a new floor and I'm so happy that I was able to be a big part of making it actually happen. The students are going to be so excited and the rest of us that come sit in the stands are going to be, 'Wow, look at the new floor,'" Laura Ashton said.

The gym will also have a new sound system and railings. The work is expected to be completed before the start of the upcoming basketball season.

