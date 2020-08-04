Gov. Phil Scott announces hazard pay plan for Vt. essential workers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - We expect to learn more about a hazard pay plan for thousands of essential, front-line health care, and human service workers in Vermont during a press conference Tuesday.

Employers can apply for the $28 million dollar program starting on Tuesday.

The Vermont Legislature approved the plan in early July. Some 16,000 essential workers are slated to receive a $2,000 benefit, some will receive $1,200 based on the risk of exposure to COVID-19, number of hours worked and an employee’s hourly wage.

Top Vt. lawmakers say a lack of guidance from the federal government in how to spend the cash is preventing grocery store workers and others from receiving the benefit, too. The Legislature is holding onto about $200 million of the federal cash in case they can give others hazard pay or fill holes in the budget.

When employers who applied are approved, they will receive the award amount.

“We are pleased that we have developed a streamlined application process for employers to apply for the Hazard Pay Program,” said Human Services Secretary Mike Smith. “We are encouraging employers to apply to make sure these critically important employees receive recognition and compensation to reflect the work they did keeping Vermonters safe during the crisis.”

“Our frontline health care workers have done heroic work throughout this crisis, stepping up to serve their communities and the greater good, while putting their own health at risk,” added Governor Scott. “On behalf of all Vermonters, I thank them for their incredible service and sacrifice during this once-in-a-century health crisis.”

We expect to learn more about the program at the Governor’s weekly COVID-19 press conference on Tuesday around 11 a.m. You can watch it live on Channel 3.

Covered employers eligible to apply on behalf of their employees are defined by Act 136 to include:

Ambulance service or first responder service as defined in 24 V.S.A. § 2651

Assisted living residence as defined in 33 V.S.A. § 7102

Dentist’s office or a dental facility

Federally qualified health center, rural health clinic, or clinic for the uninsured

Health care facility as defined in 18 V.S.A. § 9432 or a physician’s office

Home health agency as defined in 33 V.S.A. § 6302

Homeless shelter

Morgue

Nursing home residence as defined in 33 V.S.A. § 7102

Provider of necessities and services to vulnerable or disadvantaged populations

Residential care home as defined in 33 V.S.A. § 7102

Residential treatment program licensed by the Department for Children and Families

Therapeutic community residence as defined in 33 V.S.A. § 7102

Therapy provider contracted by a home health agency or nursing home

