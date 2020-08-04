Advertisement

GRAPHIC: British paper publishes police bodycam video of Floyd arrest

Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota court is investigating how a British newspaper obtained police body-camera footage showing the arrest and death of George Floyd.

The Daily Mail on Monday published parts of videos from two Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd’s arrest on May 25.

A Hennepin County judge last month allowed journalists and members of the public to view the footage by appointment but has not yet ruled on a motion by a coalition of news organizations, including The Associated Press, seeking public access to the videos.

A spokesman for Hennepin County District Court told the Star Tribune an investigation is underway into the leak but declined further comment.

