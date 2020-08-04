Advertisement

Harvard researcher clears the air on spreading coronavirus

By Céline McArthur and Mike DelDotto
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re digging deeper into how, and how easily we can contract or spread the coronavirus.

The virus is airborne and as we talk, cough, sneeze or breathe, we release respiratory droplets of fluid and even smaller particles called aerosols.

Our Celine McArthur spoke with Dr. David Edwards, a professor and aerosol expert at Harvard University about what exactly bio-aerosols are and how they work to transmit the virus. Watch the video for the full interview.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MiVT: Morande Instruments

Updated: moments ago
To say Peter Morande is familiar with his workspace is an understatement. This was his childhood bedroom.

News

Star Struck: SpaceX Dragon splashes down, Mars missions

Updated: moments ago
The SpaceX Dragon capsule returned to Earth this weekend. Plus details on NASA's mission to Mars, and China's mission to Mars.

News

Vermont dog that inspired children's book dies

Updated: moments ago
A beloved pup that became the subject of a children's book about bullying and a Vermont radio DJ has died.

News

Vermont Primary Profile: Democrats for governor on issues

Updated: 7 minutes ago
In just eight days, Vermonters will decide the party nominees for the November general election.

News

Dr. Fauci on children returning to school, masks, vaccine

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease specialist, says there should not be a one-size-fits-all model for kids returning to school.

Latest News

News

Who is running the city of Vergennes?

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Who is running the city of Vergennes? We're asking because more than half of the political leaders in that small city have stepped down. Our Ike Bendavid has been digging into what happened.

News

Summer camps extend season to help with school delay

Updated: 9 minutes ago
One of Gov. Phil Scott’s executive orders delays the beginning of school for about two weeks.

News

Changes in Mississippi prison where Vermont inmates tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Changes are being made at a Mississippi prison where more than 200 Vermonters are being held. It comes as 85 Vermont inmates there tested positive for COVID-19. Our Dom Amato learned more about the plan and the possibility of some of them returning to Vermont.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Harvard researcher clears the air on spreading coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
We're digging deeper into how-- and how easily-- we can contract or spread the coronavirus.