Kanye West files paperwork to be on Vermont’s ballot

Kanye West answers questions from senior pastor Joel Osteen during the 11 a.m. service at Lakewood Church on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Houston.(Source: AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Kanye West answers questions from senior pastor Joel Osteen during the 11 a.m. service at Lakewood Church on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Houston.(Source: AP Photo/Michael Wyke) (WTVG)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kanye West has filed paperwork to appear on Vermont's November Presidential Ballot.

The Secretary of State's Office told WCAX they did receive paperwork from West, and after an initial review, say it appears he has met the filing requirements.

West lists Michelle Tidball as his vice-presidential candidate.

The deadline to file as an independent was Monday at 5 pm.

