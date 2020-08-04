Local crews prepare for Tropical Storm Isaias

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Local crews are preparing as Tropical Storm Isaias moves north into our region Tuesday afternoon.

Green Mountain Power crews are watching the storm and warning people if power goes out, it may not come back on right away.

GMP’s Chief of Field Operations Mike Burke says flooded or washed out roads could create delays for crews.

As always, you’re reminded not to drive over roads that are covered in water and stay away from all downed lines and trees.

You can sign up for GMP text alerts during the storm by clicking here.

The American Red Cross suggests filling your car’s gas tank, cleaning out your rain gutters, storing all outdoor items so they aren’t moved by high winds, and not to forget about your pets.

In flooding situations, they say not go into high waters and avoid areas prone to sudden flooding. They also say if you’re caught in a flash flood to get to higher ground and stay there.

In the town of Hartford, Vermont, the public works team will be handing out 300 bags of sand, first come, first serve Tuesday.

You’ll have to bring your own shovel to the department. You’re asked to only take what you need.

