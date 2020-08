STOCKBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Lyndonville man has died in a logging accident.

Police say James Gilman was found unresponsive by a coworker off River Road in Stockbridge.

After an investigation, police concluded that while cutting a tree, Gilman was struck and killed by an adjacent tree that became uprooted.

Gilman was 58.

