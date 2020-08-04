Advertisement

NH town passes mask ordinance for employees, pedestrians

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Local officials in the college town of Durham, New Hampshire, have passed an ordinance requiring face coverings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday will give an update on COVID-19 efforts in New Hampshire. It’s scheduled to start at 3 p.m. You can watch it live on www.wcax.com.

Seacoastonline.com reports the masks are mandatory in certain areas for employees of all businesses, pedestrians, and other areas where social distancing cannot be maintained. It also applies to patrons inside restaurants and bars who aren’t seated at a table.

The masks are required in the Central Business, Professional Office, Church Hill and Courthouse zoning areas.

The emergency ordinance, passed by the Town Council on Monday night, carries fines of $100 and up. It expires as of Oct. 2 ad would need to be renewed or modified after that.

It does not apply to children under age 10 or those who can provide a medical exemption.

Town Administrator Todd Selig issued an order in late May requesting residents to wear face coverings but said compliance “has been less than desired.” With thousands of students set to return to the University of New Hampshire later this month, numerous community members have said they will avoid downtown Durham and shop elsewhere unless mask-wearing is mandated, he said.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Scott details hazard pay plan for Vt. essential workers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Gov. Phil Scott will provide an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont. The news briefing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Watch it live on Channel 3 or on www.wcax.com.

News

Vermont teachers call for safety as schools reopen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Teachers in Vermont are demanding a seat at the table when it comes to decisions around reopening schools. They rallied at the Vermont Statehouse Monday, calling on Gov. Phil Scott to make sure reopening is safe and equitable. Our Erin Brown was there.

News

Weather postpones Tuesday work on WCAX transmitter

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The stormy weather has postponed Tuesday’s planned work at the WCAX transmitter on Mount Mansfield. We expect the work to continue Wednesday after Isaias has passed through our region.

News

Honda recalls 1.6 million vans and SUVs in 4 different US recalls

Updated: 4 hours ago
Honda is recalling over 1.6 million minivans and SUVs in the U.S. to fix problems that include faulty backup camera displays, malfunctioning dashboard lights and sliding doors that don’t latch properly.

Latest News

News

Some college athletes decide to stay another year after canceled seasons

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
College athletes across the country are losing out on their fall sports seasons as COVID-19 benches their games. And for seniors, that final closure with a sport you love can mean everything, but for some, grad school, may be the ticket to one final ride.

News

Lyndonville man killed in logging accident

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Lyndonville man has died in a logging accident.

News

UVM Health Network hospitals ask for budget increases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The University of Vermont Health Network’s three Vermont hospitals are asking for more money in the budgets for 2021.

News

Police investigate racist graffiti in Jamaica, Vt.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police are investigating after a group of men reportedly sprayed racist graffiti on a road in Jamaica.

News

Petition demands masks be mandatory in Plattsburgh schools

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A petition is going around Plattsburgh, demanding masks be mandatory at all times in the high school.

News

CCV extends early college program application deadline

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
High school students have more time to apply to one Vermont college.