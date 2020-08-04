NH town passes mask ordinance for employees, pedestrians

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Local officials in the college town of Durham, New Hampshire, have passed an ordinance requiring face coverings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday will give an update on COVID-19 efforts in New Hampshire. It’s scheduled to start at 3 p.m. You can watch it live on www.wcax.com.

Seacoastonline.com reports the masks are mandatory in certain areas for employees of all businesses, pedestrians, and other areas where social distancing cannot be maintained. It also applies to patrons inside restaurants and bars who aren’t seated at a table.

The masks are required in the Central Business, Professional Office, Church Hill and Courthouse zoning areas.

The emergency ordinance, passed by the Town Council on Monday night, carries fines of $100 and up. It expires as of Oct. 2 ad would need to be renewed or modified after that.

It does not apply to children under age 10 or those who can provide a medical exemption.

Town Administrator Todd Selig issued an order in late May requesting residents to wear face coverings but said compliance “has been less than desired.” With thousands of students set to return to the University of New Hampshire later this month, numerous community members have said they will avoid downtown Durham and shop elsewhere unless mask-wearing is mandated, he said.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)