NY rolls back legal immunity for hospitals, nursing homes

(WJHG/WECP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Nursing homes and hospitals in New York can once again be held liable in lawsuits and criminal prosecutions for care provided to patients not being treated for COVID-19 under a law signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday.

Nursing homes, hospitals and other health care facilities were granted a broad legal shield to fend off lawsuits and criminal prosecutions over care provided to all patients during the pandemic in an April state budget provision.

Advocacy groups representing nursing home residents, plaintiffs’ lawyers and several lawmakers argued New York’s immunity law was much too broad and made it too difficult to hold the homes accountable.

