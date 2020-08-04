Petition demands masks be mandatory in Plattsburgh schools

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A petition is going around Plattsburgh, demanding masks be mandatory at all times in the high school.

According to a statement from the Plattsburgh City School District, “social distancing will not be universally possible, and mask-wearing will be expected whenever spacing is constrained.”

The organizer of the petition is looking for masks to be mandatory even when people are socially spaced.

It has about 400 signatures on change.org.

The Plattsburgh School District is planning for three modes of learning this fall: fully in-person, fully remote and a hybrid system.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.