Plea to NH visitors: Please pick up trash, wear a mask

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A plea to those visiting northern New Hampshire from a chamber of commerce: Please pick up your trash and wear a mask.

The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce says even with the threat of a $100 fine and towing, cars crowd the roads near popular swimming holes and waterfalls and visitors leave a trail of trash. And not all are following guidelines to wear a mask and practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We continue to see and hear stories at the chamber about the general disregard for good old American manners. It’s taken us all by surprise,” Janice Crawford, the organization’s executive director, said Tuesday.

