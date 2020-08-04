Advertisement

Police await test results on bullet casing found in Rutland

Police in Rutland are investigating a shooting on Strongs Avenue.
Police in Rutland are investigating a shooting on Strongs Avenue.(WCAX)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - We have an update on the shooting in Rutland Monday evening.

Around 5:15 p.m., police were called to 86 Strongs Avenue for reports of gunshots.

Police say it seems to be an isolated incident aimed at a residence above Avellino Bakery and Pizza.

We are told one bullet casing has been found at the scene. Police are waiting for test results to come back to determine if it is from Monday's incident.

There is evidence a projectile hit the building, but it has not been determined if it was a bullet.

It still appears no one was injured.

Police are still looking into a dark sedan seen at the time.

Related Story:

Police investigating gunshots in Rutland

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sununu won’t mandate masks but encourages them

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is standing firm on his no statewide mask mandate policy.

Back To School

State leaders say it’s time for Vermont kids to return to school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Concerns about sending kids back to school continue to dominate the governor's coronavirus news conferences and that was true again on Tuesday. Our Olivia Lyons has more on what state leaders are telling parents and educators.

News

Scott details hazard pay plan for Vt. essential workers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Some $28 million in hazard pay is on the way for thousands of essential front-line health care workers in Vermont. Our Calvin Cutler has more on who's eligible.

AP

NH town passes mask ordinance for employees, pedestrians

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Local officials in the college town of Durham, New Hampshire, have passed an ordinance requiring face coverings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Latest News

Wildlife Watch

Wildlife Watch: Visiting Vermont’s newest Wildlife Management Area

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Vermont is opening its 100th Wildlife Management Area to the public. The 500-plus-acre spread is in Shrewsbury. Our Ike Bendavid gives you a look.

AP

Plea to NH visitors: Please pick up trash, wear a mask

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A plea to those visiting northern New Hampshire from a chamber of commerce: Please pick up your trash and wear a mask.

AP

Police release ID of man found dead behind motel

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police have identified a man who was found dead behind a motel in Brattleboro after police received calls about a fight or disturbance.

News

RAW VIDEO: Gov. Sununu news briefing, Aug. 4

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Chris Sununu gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in New Hampshire.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 3 hours ago