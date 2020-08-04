Police await test results on bullet casing found in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - We have an update on the shooting in Rutland Monday evening.

Around 5:15 p.m., police were called to 86 Strongs Avenue for reports of gunshots.

Police say it seems to be an isolated incident aimed at a residence above Avellino Bakery and Pizza.

We are told one bullet casing has been found at the scene. Police are waiting for test results to come back to determine if it is from Monday's incident.

There is evidence a projectile hit the building, but it has not been determined if it was a bullet.

It still appears no one was injured.

Police are still looking into a dark sedan seen at the time.

