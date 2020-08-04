Police investigate racist graffiti in Jamaica, Vt.

JAMAICA, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after a group of men reportedly sprayed racist graffiti on a road in Jamaica.

The Windham County Sheriff’s Office says three men sprayed the words “White is Right” and “BLDM” which stands for Black Lives Don’t Matter.

It was found in the the intersection of Rt. 30 and Rt. 100 Sunday.

Someone then spray painted “BLM” or Black Lives Matter over that.

The charges include a hate-motivated crime.

