Police release ID of man found dead behind motel

Police investigate at the scene of a suspicious death in Brattleboro.
Police investigate at the scene of a suspicious death in Brattleboro.(Courtesy: Kristopher Radder/Brattleboro Reformer)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - Police have identified a man who was found dead behind a motel in Brattleboro after police received calls about a fight or disturbance.

Police received multiple calls early Friday, and while they were responding they received another call that a man was on the ground and unresponsive.

Rescue crews were called in and performed CPR but the man could not be resuscitated and was declared dead at the scene.

The man was identified Tuesday as Thomas Davis, 49, of Vernon.

An autopsy has been completed, but police said they were not releasing information about it yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

