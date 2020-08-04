State leaders say it’s time for Vermont kids to return to school

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Concerns about sending kids back to school continue to dominate the governor's coronavirus news conferences and that was true again on Tuesday. Our Olivia Lyons has more on what state leaders are telling parents and educators.

They're not wavering. They say the time is still right for Vermont students to go back to school.

During the governor’s press conference, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said medical and public health workers are united but he admits he’s hearing concerns from other Vermonters. So he reminded people of the facts, studies and statistics he’s used in previous press conferences to support the state’s decision.

"The time is right for Vermont to reopen its schools. Taking note of the number of new cases we see and the positivity rate of our testing. And secondly, schools are a microcosm of our communities. So teachers and parents and staff all reflect that community and through their behaviors in general," Levine said.

The health commissioner is reminding Vermonters that to keep the schools safe, all community members must do their part. Like continuing to social distance, wear masks and wash hands.

