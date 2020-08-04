Advertisement

State leaders say it’s time for Vermont kids to return to school

By Olivia Lyons
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Concerns about sending kids back to school continue to dominate the governor's coronavirus news conferences and that was true again on Tuesday. Our Olivia Lyons has more on what state leaders are telling parents and educators.

They're not wavering. They say the time is still right for Vermont students to go back to school.

During the governor’s press conference, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said medical and public health workers are united but he admits he’s hearing concerns from other Vermonters. So he reminded people of the facts, studies and statistics he’s used in previous press conferences to support the state’s decision.

"The time is right for Vermont to reopen its schools. Taking note of the number of new cases we see and the positivity rate of our testing. And secondly, schools are a microcosm of our communities. So teachers and parents and staff all reflect that community and through their behaviors in general," Levine said.

The health commissioner is reminding Vermonters that to keep the schools safe, all community members must do their part. Like continuing to social distance, wear masks and wash hands.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vermont teachers call for safety as schools reopen

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Teachers in Vermont are demanding a seat at the table when it comes to decisions around reopening schools. They rallied at the Vermont Statehouse Monday, calling on Gov. Phil Scott to make sure reopening is safe and equitable. Our Erin Brown was there.

News

Dr. Fauci on children returning to school, masks, vaccine

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease specialist, told the Dartmouth-Hitchcock community there should not be a one-size-fits-all model for kids returning to school. Our Adam Sullivan has more.

Back To School

Summer camps extend season to help with school delay

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
One of Gov. Phil Scott's executive orders delays the beginning of school for about two weeks. This leaves many parents searching for child care. Our Olivia Lyons learned how two parks and recreation departments are helping to bridge the gap.

Back To School

Cuomo: Parents, teachers must be part of school reopening discussions

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says it's important to have parents and teachers as part of the back to school discussion.

Latest News

News

What to do

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT
What to do this Saturday.

Back To School

What will become of Vermont’s cash-strapped college system?

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT
|
By Calvin Cutler
State leaders are still searching for a way to keep the Vermont State Colleges System afloat as it faces a $30 million deficit next year. Our Calvin Cutler shows you how lawmakers and education leaders are forging a path forward through the pandemic.

News

With school year in flux, Vt. teachers, administrators forced to remain flexible

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
Vermont students learned Tuesday they will be going back to school after September 8th, giving districts and schools a bit more time to plan what learning methods they will use this fall. While some teachers and administrators have raised concerns about returning to classrooms, others we spoke with say they are keeping an open mind about the hybrid model many schools are adopting.

Back To School

Governor orders delayed start for Vermont schools

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
It looks like Vermont students will go back to school after Labor Day. Gov. Phil Scott says the two-week delay will give districts more time to prepare for the health and educational needs of students and teachers. Our Olivia Lyons has more on the order and reaction.

Back To School

Vermont educators worry they won’t be ready to reopen schools

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:50 AM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
New worries from educators about reopening Vermont schools. Will pushing forward with in-person learning have permanent, unrecoverable repercussions? Our Olivia Lyons has details on their concerns.

News

Chittenden County schools plan for ‘hybrid’ reopening

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
School districts across our region are beginning to release more details about how they will educate students this fall. Districts in Chittenden County are planning a hybrid model that will have students attend in-person two days a week. Our Olivia Lyons has details.