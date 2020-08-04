Advertisement

Sununu supports police commission’s report on training

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu has endorsed a police accountability commission’s initial report on training recommendations and gave the panel a 30-day extension to work on other topics, including reporting and investigating police misconduct and improving law enforcement-community relations.

Sununu supported a job task analysis for entry-level law enforcement officers and corrections officers by the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training, along with an overall review of the present academy curriculum.

He also supported a database management system to maintain a full record of an officer’s career.

The Commission on Law Enforcement, Accountability, Community and Transparency was formed in June in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Suspect arrested in Morristown quick stop robbery

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say they arrested a suspect in an armed robbery at a Morristown quick stop.

News

WCAX to temporarily reduce power of over-the-air signal Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX will reduce the power of our over-the-air signal on Wednesday for the safety of crews working at our transmitter site at the top of Mount Mansfield.

News

Construction starts on new gym floor for NEK school

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
The Lyndon Institute is getting a brand new gym floor thanks to a generous donor.

News

Local crews prepare for Tropical Storm Isaias

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Crews in our region are busy preparing for Isaias. The storm moved into our region Tuesday afternoon, and officials say if you are home, stay put and wait for the storm to pass. Our Ike Bendavid reports.

Latest News

News

Vermont Primary Profile: How Democrats would take aim at Scott

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont Democrats will choose their nominee for governor in the state primary next week and the winner will likely face Republican incumbent Gov. Phil Scott in the general election. Our Calvin Cutler looks at how the top Democratic candidates would challenge Scott if they win the nomination.

News

Will CVPH redesign lead to job cuts?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital is working on a redesign plan after taking a financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic but that has employees wondering what it means for their jobs. Our Kelly O'Brien reports.

Back To School

Will Vermont students follow a new school calendar?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Will Vermont students follow a new school calendar when classes resume this September? Our Olivia Lyons is looking into it.

News

Convenience store chain investing millions to fight food deserts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
A well-known convenience store is investing millions in New York's North Country to provide more accessible food sources. Our Kelly O'Brien shares more.

News

Connecting Vermont seniors to smartphones

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A national nonprofit is helping connect seniors to smartphones in Vermont and you can help.

News

Scott says he should have seen inmate outbreak coming

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Gov. Phil Scott is accepting responsibility for not moving sooner to protect the health of Vermont inmates serving time in Mississippi. And the state is demanding the company that runs the prison make changes.