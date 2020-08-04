Sununu supports police commission’s report on training

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu has endorsed a police accountability commission’s initial report on training recommendations and gave the panel a 30-day extension to work on other topics, including reporting and investigating police misconduct and improving law enforcement-community relations.

Sununu supported a job task analysis for entry-level law enforcement officers and corrections officers by the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training, along with an overall review of the present academy curriculum.

He also supported a database management system to maintain a full record of an officer’s career.

The Commission on Law Enforcement, Accountability, Community and Transparency was formed in June in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

