Sununu won’t mandate masks but encourages them

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is standing firm on his no statewide mask mandate policy.

The mask mandate question was asked again the governor's COVID-19 news briefing on Tuesday. It comes just a day after officials at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center encouraged everyone in New Hampshire to mask up.

Sununu says a statewide mask mandate is not necessary. He points to the relatively low numbers of COVID-19 cases in our region.

But some towns in our area, like Hanover, are considering the possibility of issuing their own mandates, especially as schools and colleges get ready to welcome back students. Sununu says he supports individual communities if they choose to issue their own mandate.

"What's going on with the issues in Littleton and Berlin and Claremont and Colebrook are very different than what's happens in Portsmouth and Derry and Manchester and Salem. So, if I were to impose a mask mandate, it is for the entire state, all 220 towns even though 60% of those towns have no COVID at all," said Sununu, R-New Hampshire.

Sununu says COVID is a regional issue in New Hampshire. But it comes as cases in New Hampshire have ticked up slightly. There were 33 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire announced Tuesday. There was also one new death and an additional hospitalization.

State epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan says the state is averaging about 30 cases a day, which is up compared to a few weeks back. However, he says the overall number of cases New Hampshire continues to be low, along with hospitalizations and deaths.

He says Granite Staters need to continue to do their part to stop the spread.

