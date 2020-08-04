Suspect arrested in Morristown quick stop robbery
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they arrested a suspect in an armed robbery at a Morristown quick stop.
Investigators say it was James Russell, 36, who walked into the Cumberland Farms with a knife on early Friday and got away with cash.
Police arrested Russell.
They say the case is still under investigation.
