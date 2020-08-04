Advertisement

Trump giving $35 million to aid human trafficking survivors

FILE - In this May 15, 2020, file photo, Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, speaks in Laurel, Md. The Trump administration is awarding more than $35 million in Justice Department grants to organizations that provide safe housing for survivors of human trafficking. The grants are being announced Tuesday, Aug. 4, at a White House event attended by Attorney General William Barr, presidential adviser Ivanka Trump, other administration officials, survivors of human trafficking and organizations that serve them.
FILE - In this May 15, 2020, file photo, Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, speaks in Laurel, Md. The Trump administration is awarding more than $35 million in Justice Department grants to organizations that provide safe housing for survivors of human trafficking. The grants are being announced Tuesday, Aug. 4, at a White House event attended by Attorney General William Barr, presidential adviser Ivanka Trump, other administration officials, survivors of human trafficking and organizations that serve them.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is awarding more than $35 million in Justice Department grants to organizations that provide safe housing for survivors of human trafficking.

The grants are being announced Tuesday at a White House event attended by Attorney General William Barr, presidential adviser Ivanka Trump, other administration officials, survivors of human trafficking and organizations that serve them.

The $35 million in Housing Assistance Grants for Victims of Human Trafficking is being provided by the Office for Victims of Crime within the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs to provide housing and services to human trafficking survivors.

The grants will be shared by 73 organizations in 33 states to provide anywhere from six to 24 months of transitional or short-term housing assistance to survivors, including to pay rent, utilities or related expenses, such as a security deposit, the White House said.

The money can also be used to help victims find permanent housing, get a job and receive occupational training and counseling.

Ivanka Trump, a daughter of President Donald Trump, said the coronavirus pandemic has made safe and supportive housing for survivors more important than ever. She said many survivors had to live with their traffickers during stay-at-home orders around the country.

“The administration has heard these concerns and is responding by awarding leading nonprofit organizations the necessary funding to ensure that survivors have a stable place to live,” Ivanka Trump said in a statement.

Among organizations sharing the grants are Camillus House Inc. in Miami, Alternatives for Girls in Detroit and the Jordan Community Resource Center in Shaker Heights, Ohio.

President Trump has sought to elevate human trafficking since taking office. In January, he appointed a special adviser for the issue.

His daughter has also made human trafficking one of her issue areas.

During a trip to Atlanta in January to visit nonprofit groups that help victims, Ivanka Trump compared trafficking to “modern-day slavery” and said the White House is committed to ending it.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UVM Health Network hospitals ask for budget increases

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The University of Vermont Health Network’s three Vermont hospitals are asking for more money in the budgets for 2021.

Police investigate racist graffiti in Jamaica, Vt.

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police are investigating after a group of men reportedly sprayed racist graffiti on a road in Jamaica.

News

Petition demands masks be mandatory in Plattsburgh schools

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A petition is going around Plattsburgh, demanding masks be mandatory at all times in the high school.

National Politics

Pandemic unemployment may contribute to evictions

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
The U.S. could be seeing a wave of evictions that could hit Black renters disproportionately.

Latest News

National Politics

Pandemic unemployment may contribute to evictions

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
The U.S. could be seeing a wave of evictions that could hit Black renters disproportionately.

News

CCV extends early college program application deadline

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
High school students have more time to apply to one Vermont college.

AP

Cuomo official grilled on virus nursing home deaths, secrecy

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic and Republican state lawmakers are grilling the state health commissioner about the steep, though ultimately unknown death toll at the state’s nursing homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

AP

NY rolls back legal immunity for hospitals, nursing homes

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nursing homes and hospitals in New York can once again be held liable in lawsuits and criminal prosecutions for care provided to patients not being treated for COVID-19 under a law signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday.

National

Isaias, again a tropical storm, spawns wild inland weather along East Coast

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By SARAH BLAKE MORGAN Associated Press
Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain over Virginia and Maryland early Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina.

AP

2 community forests expand to protect water, wildlife

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
One of the oldest and one of the newest community forests in New Hampshire have added to their size, to protect drinking water, wildlife, and recreation, in partnership with The Conservation Fund.