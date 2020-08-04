UVM Health Network hospitals ask for budget increases
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Health Network’s three Vermont hospitals are asking for more money in the budgets for 2021.
According to a spokesperson, CVMC is seeking an 8.5% increase; Porter Hospital is seeking a 5.75% increase; and UVM Medical Center is seeking a nearly 8% increase
We’re told many factors led to this including a stressed labor market, caring for older, sicker patients, a drop in elective procedures, and paying for various pandemic-related expenses.
The requests are now with the Green Mountain Care Board.
Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.