Vermont Primary Profile: How Democrats would take aim at Scott

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Democrats will choose their nominee for governor in the state primary next week and the winner will likely face Republican incumbent Gov. Phil Scott in the general election. Our Calvin Cutler looks at how the top Democratic candidates would challenge Scott if they win the nomination.

It's an uphill battle for those looking to unseat Governor Scott where an incumbent hasn't lost in half a century. On top of that, Scott has gained national attention and wide praise for his handling of the pandemic.

All three Democratic primary contenders agree.

"There's going to be a real debate about the future of Vermont and the vision for Vermont," David Zuckerman said.

Lt. Gov. Zuckerman says the massive unemployment backlog which left people without income for months was avoidable. He also says a lot of the credit for Vermont's success in navigating the pandemic goes to Scott's cabinet.

“It’s not that Governor Scott is a magician, he’s listened to Dr. Levine as I think he should and I would actually consider keeping Dr. Levine for that continuity because that continuity of knowledge is critically important,” Zuckerman said.

Former education secretary Rebecca Holcombe says before COVID-19, Scott caught heat for his positions on school funding and rising health care costs.

She says managing a crisis isn't the only thing a governor has to do.

"Managing a crisis is like running around your house in a rainstorm shoving your pots and pans under the hole in your roof that you never fixed. What we need is a governor who understands we need a new roof and maybe a new foundation," Holcombe said.

Pat Winburn, a Bennington lawyer, contends that despite distancing himself from President Trump, Scott's policies are similar to Trump's.

"He's vetoed paid family leave, he's vetoed $15 an hour minimum wage, he's really done nothing with the opioid crisis and he's going to be taking orders from Washington," Winburn said.

Before engaging the Democratic nominee, Scott must first win his own primary. He's up against four other Republicans in the GOP primary. Only one, lawyer John Klar, has mounted a campaign. Klar is leaning on rural Republicans and says Scott has drifted away from conservative values.

Klar does not have history on his side. The last time an incumbent Vermont governor lost in a primary was 1946.

