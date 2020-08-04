Advertisement

Wildlife Watch: Visiting Vermont’s newest Wildlife Management Area

Vermont's newest Wildlife Management Area in Shrewsbury.
Vermont's newest Wildlife Management Area in Shrewsbury.(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREWSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is opening its 100th Wildlife Management Area to the public. The 500-plus-acre spread is in Shrewsbury. Our Ike Bendavid gives you a look.

In the middle of the forest in Rutland County, this land of more than 500 acres is now home to the state's newest Wildlife Management Area.

“This area is pretty spectacular. I feel it’s not only important for wildlife but the cultural perspective. We are standing on what was one of the oldest farms in Shrewsbury, so people connect with this place in many ways whether it’s the wildlife or cultural resources,” said Jane Lazorchak of Vermont Fish and Wildlife.

It was started when local community members identified the importance of the land for wildlife.

“The land that we are conserving today was identified as a really crucial habitat for wildlife corridors and movement,” said Louise Duda of the Shrewsbury Conservation Commission.

The local community members wanted to conserve the land but it was privately owned and used for a short time for logging.

"We wanted somebody to buy it and manage it for a wildlife corridor," Duda said.

The locals reached out to the Vermont Land Trust and they went over options on how to move forward.

"We were an early partner. We worked with the community to try to figure out how to get this done," said Donald Campbell of the Vermont Land Trust.

They ended up partnering with the state which has bought the land.

“We, in the end, realized that the resources warranted here not a state park, not a state forest but a Wildlife Management Area for the importance of this area,” Lazorchak said.

And this one has some significance.

“This area is really significant in respect to connections for wildlife going east to west between other public land connections, as well as private land that provides habitat for them and it’s the site of what will be our 100th Wildlife Management Area in 100 years in Vermont!” Lazorchak said. “Wildlife Management Areas are one of the myriads of state land ownerships in Vermont. Unlike state forests and state parks, the real dominance of Wildlife Management Areas is a place where wildlife are the focus for our management and the focus of that public access that we provide on those is for wildlife-based recreation. It’s really a place that is wild in nature, as well as provides a peaceful quiet place for recreation, as well as a place to connect with wildlife whether thats through a consumptive use like hunting or trapping or through passive engagement with bird watching or just wildlife viewing.”

Reporter Ike Bendavid: So people are allowed on Wildlife Management Areas?

Jane Lazorchak: All Wildlife Management Areas are open for public access.

For this land of more than 500 acres, the state says it protects and provides habitat for wildlife in the region.

"It's a wildlife corridor at the biggest scale for bears and moose but also for smaller animals like salamanders, frogs, birds-- all those sorts of animals use this area. These are regionally important areas when we decide to make an investment like this in a wildlife management area," Lazorchak said.

With the sale complete, the state plans to also put some work into the area.

“As we take ownership, we will enhance the parking on the property, we will provide kiosks, some maps-- let people know where it is and try to get people from all around to enjoy this property,” Lazorchak said.

The state is not releasing the name of its newest Wildlife Management Area until October when they plan to have an in-person celebration.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AP

Plea to NH visitors: Please pick up trash, wear a mask

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A plea to those visiting northern New Hampshire from a chamber of commerce: Please pick up your trash and wear a mask.

AP

Police release ID of man found dead behind motel

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Police have identified a man who was found dead behind a motel in Brattleboro after police received calls about a fight or disturbance.

AP

WATCH LIVE: Sununu to give update on COVID-19 efforts in New Hampshire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday will give an update on COVID-19 efforts in New Hampshire. It’s scheduled to start at 3 p.m. You can watch it live on www.wcax.com.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Scott details hazard pay plan for Vt. essential workers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Gov. Phil Scott will provide an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont. The news briefing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Watch it live on Channel 3 or on www.wcax.com.

News

Vermont teachers call for safety as schools reopen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Teachers in Vermont are demanding a seat at the table when it comes to decisions around reopening schools. They rallied at the Vermont Statehouse Monday, calling on Gov. Phil Scott to make sure reopening is safe and equitable. Our Erin Brown was there.

News

Weather postpones Tuesday work on WCAX transmitter

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The stormy weather has postponed Tuesday’s planned work at the WCAX transmitter on Mount Mansfield. We expect the work to continue Wednesday after Isaias has passed through our region.

News

Honda recalls 1.6 million vans and SUVs in 4 different US recalls

Updated: 5 hours ago
Honda is recalling over 1.6 million minivans and SUVs in the U.S. to fix problems that include faulty backup camera displays, malfunctioning dashboard lights and sliding doors that don’t latch properly.

News

Some college athletes decide to stay another year after canceled seasons

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
College athletes across the country are losing out on their fall sports seasons as COVID-19 benches their games. And for seniors, that final closure with a sport you love can mean everything, but for some, grad school, may be the ticket to one final ride.

News

Lyndonville man killed in logging accident

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Lyndonville man has died in a logging accident.