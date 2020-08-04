RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Will Vermont students follow a new school calendar when classes resume this September? Our Olivia Lyons is looking into it.

The school calendar is currently set regionally, based on the career and tech centers in the area. But it appears the state may look into changing that. This includes potentially creating a singular calendar for the entire state to follow.

Vermont Education Secretary Dan French says specifics have not been brought before the Legislature yet but he has expressed an interest in working with them on some issues.

One issue is the number of school days in a calendar year. It is currently set at 175 days but there are arguments supporting a 170-day calendar given the delayed start.

French says he messaged school districts telling them to anticipate repurposing some of their in-service days if possible but it is unknown when all of these changes will be made.

I asked Rep. Kate Webb, the chair of the House Education Committee, about a timeline.

"The Legislature is meeting in August. And then we'll meet again for a new biennium meeting in January. So, it is unlikely we will address something as complex as the calendar in August, but it is quite possible we will look at the number of days, changing it from 175 in August," said Webb, D-Shelburne.

Some changes being looked at would be start days, end days and vacation days.

Creating a statewide calendar would help some families who have kids in one district but teach in another by putting them on the same schedule.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.