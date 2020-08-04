Your Max Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tropical Storm Isaias has already been spreading rain across the region, and radar imagery has triggered a few tornado warnings in the southern part of our region. We are keeping a close eye on this developing situation, online and on the air to keep you up to date on what you need to know.

The brunt of the heavy rain and wind will occur through the evening hours. A quick 2-4″ of rain is possible, which could lead to some flash flooding problems. Wind gusts could be as high as 50 mph, and that could bring down trees, tree limbs, and power lines. Power outages are a good possibility.

The storm will move away quickly overnight. The rain and wind will taper off towards Wednesday morning. Then the sun will return Wednesday afternoon, and that will be the start of a long stretch of very nice, summer weather that will last right through the weekend and into the start of next week.

Avoid swimming in rivers, creeks and swimming holes for the next few days. The sun will be back but the currents will be dangerously powerful!

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.