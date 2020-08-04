Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone. And brace yourselves. It will be an active weather day as Tropical Storm Isaias heads our way with lots of rain & wind.

As the storm approaches from the south, rain will move in during the morning and early afternoon hours. The brunt of the heavy rain & wind will occur during the late afternoon and evening hours. A quick 2-4″ of rain is possible, which could lead to some flash flooding problems. Wind gusts could be as high as 50 mph, and that could bring down trees, tree limbs, and power lines. Power outages are a good possibility.

The storm will move away quickly overnight. The rain & wind will taper off towards Wednesday morning. Then the sun will return Wednesday afternoon, and that will be the start of a long stretch of very nice, summer weather that will last right through the weekend and into the start of next week.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely tracking the progress of Isaias as it marches through our region today. We will keep you up to speed with the very latest, on-air, online, and on your mobile device. -Gary

