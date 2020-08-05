1 person killed in Milton crash

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a two-car crash in Milton.

It happened Wednesday afternoon near the Milton Diner on Route 7 not far from the intersection with Forbes Road.

Police say the cars collided head-on.

The driver headed south was killed in the crash.

The other car flipped down a steep ravine and rescue crews worked for 45 minutes to get that driver out. Police say he is seriously injured.

“Two people involved in the accident, one, unfortunately, is deceased and the other one is en route to the hospital with critical injuries,” Milton Police Sgt. Paul Locke said.

Police have not yet released the identity of the person killed in the crash. They are notifying that person's family first.

And no word yet on the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.