147 Vermont inmates in Mississippi prison infected with COVID-19

(WCAX)
By Dom Amato
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - We now know how many Vermont inmates housed in a Mississippi prison have tested positive for COVID-19. Our Dom Amato has been following the story and has an update for you.

Out of the 219 Vermont inmates at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility, 147 tested positive for the coronavirus. Another 62 tests came back negative, eight inmates refused a test and two tests are still pending. None of the inmates are showing any concerning symptoms.

State officials plan to validate that as some Department of Corrections staffers are traveling to the prison and are set to arrive on Thursday. They will also ensure all proper protocols are being followed to keep the Vermont inmates safe.

Vermont Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker says the idea of bringing the inmates back to Vermont is not off the table.

"If we think we need to move folks, that will be part of our ongoing emergency management of the situation daily. We have talked about a couple scenarios we could potentially make work, but none of them are going to be easy," Baker said.

We also know that one inmate at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport has tested positive for the coronavirus. That person has tested positive for the virus before and was already in intake quarantine. They have now been put into medical isolation.

And there is another positive case at the Marble Valley Facility in Rutland. That inmate was also a new intake and they are also medical isolation.

