55 people win Vermont moose hunting permits

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The winners of 55 Vermont moose hunting permits were chosen in the annual lottery drawing.

You can find a list of the winners on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website.

Applications are picked at random.

A special priority drawing was held for five permits to go to Vermont veterans.

Fifty-five either-sex moose hunting permits were issued in the northeast corner of the state for the moose seasons this October.

If your name wasn't drawn, you can still bid in Vermont's auction for three moose hunting permits, which is open until August 12. Sealed bids must be received by Vermont Fish & Wildlife by 4:30 p.m. that day. Contact the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department to receive a moose permit bid kit. Call 802-828-1190 or email cheri.waters@vermont.gov.

