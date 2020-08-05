Burlington business following strict screening for COVID-19

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Health experts say it all the time-- stopping the spread of the coronavirus is up to all of us. Despite Vermont's success, there are new cases every day and more outbreaks are expected. So what can retailers do to keep the virus out of their stores? Our Ike Bendavid reports on one Burlington business taking a very strict approach.

The Outdoor Gear Exchange sells new and used outdoor gear, products that are very popular during the pandemic as people enjoy the outdoors instead of mass gatherings.

But this store is taking an extra step to keep their employees and customers safe, even though it might mean losing some business.

Before you enter the Outdoor Gear Exchange, you are met with some questions, like have you left the state of Vermont in the last 14 days?

Skylar Lodbell oversees loss prevention for the Outdoor Gear Exchange on Church Street. Wednesday morning he was greeting customers outside the store, screening them by asking several questions to make sure they are following the Vermont travel restrictions for COVID-19.

If the customers are in compliance, they are let in the store with a reminder to keep their mask on inside.

But not everyone gets in the store, like a couple from Virginia who were told Arlington, Virginia, isn't on Vermont's list of good travel states.

The store says it implemented this policy to protect the community. That means during the week they are turning away about 30 people a day and on the weekends more than 50.

"We feel as one of the bigger businesses it's important for us to do this because we do have a lot of customers and staff coming in and out of our building every day," Lobdell

And it’s a big building. Even during COVID-19, they are seeing thousands of people come through their doors.

"If we end up with a viral cluster here that can have some pretty broad consequences," Lobdell said.

They're not allowing in more than 50 customers at a time, less than half of what the state says they can have.

"It's not an easy thing to do," said Peter Hiskes, the director of retail sales for the Outdoor Gear Exchange. "We are turning away a fair number of folks from counties that are not cleared for travel."

He points to people traveling to Vermont and just not knowing the rules.

"We found that people don't seem to know what the travel restrictions, travel guidelines are exactly," Hiskes said.

But not every store is being as strict. In fact, the Outdoor Gear Exchange says they are the only one on Church Street screening customers.

Just down a block, Luke Whight at Kiss the Cook says they are following all the guidelines, but like many small stores across the state, it's difficult to screen people.

"We have a limited staff available to work right now and we are trusting our customers a little bit to help keep us safe, too," Whight said.

Back at the Outdoor Gear Exchange, they feel education would help inform those who just want to enjoy the Green Mountain State.

"I think a lot of people are very familiar with the restrictions in place where they are coming from but not necessarily where they are traveling to," Lobdell said.

Just because you might get turned away at the door doesn’t mean you can’t shop. The Outdoor Gear Exchange says their curbside pickup is still available for everyone. They will continue this as long as the pandemic continues.

