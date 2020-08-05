Advertisement

Child care crisis looming as teachers, students return to school

(WCAX)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers and education leaders are scrambling for solutions to a looming child care problem when teachers and students return to school in the fall.

State education leaders on Wednesday fielded questions from the Vermont Senate. One of the biggest issues-- child care for teachers in the classroom and single parents who have to work.

The state is partnering with the organization Let's Grow Kids to build a database to identify businesses or operations to help lift the burden like the state did for essential workers early in the pandemic.

Vermont Education Secretary Dan French says this issue is on the state's front burner.

"We're really scrambling and putting all hands on deck to solve this but there's no easy solutions here. I'm sure we'll be looking at private providers or businesses to try to find some solutions for folks," French said.

At the same time, school districts are going to have to invest big bucks in new ventilation systems and protective equipment. The state says there’s some $27 million available in grant funding through the CARES Act. They say 30 supervisory unions have already started filling out applications.

Related Stories:

Danville community eyeing pricey school ventilation upgrade

$6.5M to go toward HVAC improvements at Vermont schools

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Will Vermont students follow a new school calendar?

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
Will Vermont students follow a new school calendar when classes resume this September? Our Olivia Lyons is looking into it.

Back To School

State leaders say it’s time for Vermont kids to return to school

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
Concerns about sending kids back to school continue to dominate the governor's coronavirus news conferences and that was true again on Tuesday. Our Olivia Lyons has more on what state leaders are telling parents and educators.

News

Vermont teachers call for safety as schools reopen

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT
|
By Erin Brown
Teachers in Vermont are demanding a seat at the table when it comes to decisions around reopening schools. They rallied at the Vermont Statehouse Monday, calling on Gov. Phil Scott to make sure reopening is safe and equitable. Our Erin Brown was there.

News

Dr. Fauci on children returning to school, masks, vaccine

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT
|
By Adam Sullivan
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease specialist, told the Dartmouth-Hitchcock community there should not be a one-size-fits-all model for kids returning to school. Our Adam Sullivan has more.

Latest News

Back To School

Summer camps extend season to help with school delay

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
One of Gov. Phil Scott's executive orders delays the beginning of school for about two weeks. This leaves many parents searching for child care. Our Olivia Lyons learned how two parks and recreation departments are helping to bridge the gap.

Back To School

Cuomo: Parents, teachers must be part of school reopening discussions

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says it's important to have parents and teachers as part of the back to school discussion.

News

What to do

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT
What to do this Saturday.

Back To School

What will become of Vermont’s cash-strapped college system?

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT
|
By Calvin Cutler
State leaders are still searching for a way to keep the Vermont State Colleges System afloat as it faces a $30 million deficit next year. Our Calvin Cutler shows you how lawmakers and education leaders are forging a path forward through the pandemic.

News

With school year in flux, Vt. teachers, administrators forced to remain flexible

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
Vermont students learned Tuesday they will be going back to school after September 8th, giving districts and schools a bit more time to plan what learning methods they will use this fall. While some teachers and administrators have raised concerns about returning to classrooms, others we spoke with say they are keeping an open mind about the hybrid model many schools are adopting.

Back To School

Governor orders delayed start for Vermont schools

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
It looks like Vermont students will go back to school after Labor Day. Gov. Phil Scott says the two-week delay will give districts more time to prepare for the health and educational needs of students and teachers. Our Olivia Lyons has more on the order and reaction.