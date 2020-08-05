Child care crisis looming as teachers, students return to school

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers and education leaders are scrambling for solutions to a looming child care problem when teachers and students return to school in the fall.

State education leaders on Wednesday fielded questions from the Vermont Senate. One of the biggest issues-- child care for teachers in the classroom and single parents who have to work.

The state is partnering with the organization Let's Grow Kids to build a database to identify businesses or operations to help lift the burden like the state did for essential workers early in the pandemic.

Vermont Education Secretary Dan French says this issue is on the state's front burner.

"We're really scrambling and putting all hands on deck to solve this but there's no easy solutions here. I'm sure we'll be looking at private providers or businesses to try to find some solutions for folks," French said.

At the same time, school districts are going to have to invest big bucks in new ventilation systems and protective equipment. The state says there’s some $27 million available in grant funding through the CARES Act. They say 30 supervisory unions have already started filling out applications.

