Enfield passes mask ordinance

ENFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire doesn't have a statewide mask mandate, but if you fail to wear a face-covering in Enfield you could be fined.

The town passed an ordinance that requires people to wear masks inside businesses and public buildings. Masks are also required outside where social distancing is not possible.

A warning will be issued for the first violation, a $50 fine will be handed out for the second and a $100 fine for every additional violation.

"We are being very practical. We are realizing that it's indoor spaces when people tend to be in close proximity and there is not necessarily good air circulation where there is the highest concerns about exposure," Enfield Town Manager Ryan Aylesworth said.

Hanover and Lebanon are also considering mask ordinances.

