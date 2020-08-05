Advertisement

Fair Haven getting $6M to upgrade wastewater treatment

Fair Haven is getting more than $6 million to upgrade its wastewater treatment system.
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Fair Haven is getting more than $6 million to upgrade its wastewater treatment system.

The Trump administration is investing over $400 million in water and wastewater infrastructure in rural communities.

Fair Haven will get a $3.72 million loan and a $2.65 million grant to modernize the aging system.

Upgrades include adding a more efficient processing system, renovations to the operator’s building and installing a computer-based supervisory control and data acquisition system.

This will benefit about 2,700 people by cutting costs, adding redundancy and leading to better pollution control.

