Higher Ground decision delayed again

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Still no decision on whether Higher Ground will be allowed to move into the Burton Warehouse.

The Burlington Development Review Board got together Tuesday night.

The conditional use permit was on the agenda, but the board decided to postpone.

The project manager told WCAX the board will take up the issue again on August 18. This is the second time they’ve delayed the vote in one month.

The first time they said they wanted to hear more from the citizens group against the move before making the decision.

