Advertisement

Higher Ground decision delayed again

No decision for Higher Ground
No decision for Higher Ground(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Still no decision on whether Higher Ground will be allowed to move into the Burton Warehouse.

The Burlington Development Review Board got together Tuesday night.

The conditional use permit was on the agenda, but the board decided to postpone.

The project manager told WCAX the board will take up the issue again on August 18. This is the second time they’ve delayed the vote in one month.

The first time they said they wanted to hear more from the citizens group against the move before making the decision.

Related Stories:
The battle to bring Higher Ground to Burton
How the show will go on... with a twist to make it safe
Development Review Board votes to deny citizen rezoning appeal

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local crews prepare for Tropical Storm Isaias

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid and Erin Brown
Crews in our region are busy preparing for Isaias. The storm moved into our region Tuesday afternoon, and officials say if you are home, stay put and wait for the storm to pass. Our Ike Bendavid reports.

News

Tropical Storm Isaias moves out of our region

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Conditions across our region are looking good even with heavy rain from Tropical Storm Isaias. But officials say the pandemic is changing the way they respond to weather emergencies.

News

Rivers don't seem to be nearing flood stage after heavy rainfall

Updated: 1 hour ago
After Tropical Storm Isaias rolled through our region Tuesday, our major rivers seem to be doing well.

News

Emergency crews respond to storm remotely

Updated: 1 hours ago
The pandemic has changed the way crews respond to weather emergencies. Usually they operate out of a command center -- but they decided to keep things remote.

Latest News

News

Checking in with Green Mountain Power

Updated: 1 hours ago
Channel 3 This Morning checks in with Kristin Kelly about power outages Wednesday morning.

News

Late Night Weather Webcast

Updated: 8 hours ago
Late Night Weather Webcast

News

Local crews prepare for Tropical Storm Isaias

Updated: 8 hours ago
Local crews prepare for Tropical Storm Isaias

News

Construction starts on new gym floor for NEK school

Updated: 10 hours ago
There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding the reopening of schools, but one Northeast Kingdom high school knows for sure about a positive change coming this year.

News

Vermont Primary Profile: How Democrats would take aim at Scott

Updated: 10 hours ago
Vermont Democrats will choose their nominee for governor in the state primary next week and the winner will likely face Republican incumbent Gov. Phil Scott in the general election. Our Calvin Cutler looks at how the top Democratic candidates would challenge Scott if they win the nomination.

News

Will CVPH redesign lead to job cuts?

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital is working on a redesign plan after taking a financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic but that has employees wondering what it means for their jobs. Our Kelly O'Brien reports.