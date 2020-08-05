Interstate 91 to temporarily close Wednesday afternoon

PUTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - Interstate 91 will temporarily close in the Putney area on Wednesday afternoon to allow for repairs to power lines.

The lines came down in Tuesday's storm.

I-91 will be shut down in both directions at 2:30 p.m. for about an hour between Exit 4 in Putney and Exit 5 in Westminster to allow for the work.

You can detour on Exit 4 and Exit 5 to Route 5.

