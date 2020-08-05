Judge OKs virus-relief loan to Jay Peak, Burke ski resorts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A federal judge has granted the request of the receiver overseeing Burke Mountain and Jay Peak ski resorts, whose owner was charged with fraud, to execute a $3.2 million federal government coronavirus relief loan to help keep the resorts open and employees working.

The resorts have reopened after being closed down for several months due to the pandemic and hope to prepare for the ski season and boost staffing by November, federal receiver Michael Goldberg told U.S. District Court, according to Caledonian Record. The loan through the Paycheck Protection Program would be financed by City National Bank.

Miami businessman Ariel Quiros, who owned Jay Peak and Burke, pleaded not guilty in May 2019 to 12 felony charges, including seven counts of wire fraud and three counts of false statements.

Quiros and three others were indicted over a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant in Newport using $200 million in foreign investors’ money. His lawyer said last month that Quiros plans to withdraw his not guilty pleas.

The federal Securities and Exchange Commission also accused him and his associates in a Ponzi-like scheme. As part of the SEC settlement, Quiros surrendered more than $80 million in real estate and other assets including the two ski resorts. The receiver plans to eventually sell Burke and Jay Peak.

Related Stories:

High court says lawsuit can proceed for failed oversight in Kingdom Con case

Quiros to withdraw not guilty pleas in Kingdom Con case

Judge rejects effort to move Kingdom Con trial

Leahy: Criminal case in EB-5 scandal ‘very appropriate’

Kingdom Con defendants want trial moved; point to news coverage

Stenger joins Quiros in Kingdom Con venue change request

Mastermind of alleged Kingdom Con wants trial moved

Vermont officials still working with defrauded EB-5 investors

EB-5 investors win Vt. Supreme Court appeal

Feds uphold decision to close Vermont’s EB-5 center

Kingdom Con: Criminal charges filed in largest fraud in Vermont history

Vermont releases documents related to EB-5 Kingdom Con

Did Shumlin officials intentionally ignore Kingdom Con warning signs?

Feds, Vermont at odds over shutting down state’s EB-5 office

Vt. judge orders freeze of Quiros’ assets

Is the state of Vermont responsible for the alleged Kingdom Con?

Shumlin stayed in Quiros’ NYC luxury condo

Quiros ordered to pay millions for alleged Kingdom Con

Proposed settlement for Quiros in Kingdom Con case

Can the state and some employees be sued over the Kingdom Con?

Scott uncomfortable with immunity argument in EB-5 case

Vt. officials argue for gradual winding down of EB-5 center

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)