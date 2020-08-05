Advertisement

Man accused of trying to lure child arrested again

John Froom
John Froom(Police photo)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The man police say tried to lure a 4-year-old boy away from a Plattsburgh hockey rink has been arrested again.

Police say they got a call last Friday that John Froom was at Plattsburgh City Beach following children around and urinating on the beach.

Officers say witnesses also told them Froom was inappropriately touching himself in front of several people, including a 12-year-old.

Froom is charged with public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child. The Minnesota man is due in court later this month.

Froom was first arrested in December after allegedly trying to lure a 4-year-old boy to his car at the Crete Center. That case is ongoing.

