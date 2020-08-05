Advertisement

Mason confirmed as next NH Fish and Game executive director

Scott Mason has been confirmed as the next executive director of New Hampshire Fish and Game.
Scott Mason has been confirmed as the next executive director of New Hampshire Fish and Game.(Gov. Chris Sununu's office)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire's Executive Council has confirmed Scott Mason as the next executive director of the state Fish and Game Department.

Mason, of Stratford, is an outdoorsman and runs a dairy farm. He also worked on behalf of the Northern Pass electric transmission project.

Gov. Chris Sununu nominated him in June. The council voted 3-1 to confirm Mason, following a public hearing last week.

Councilor Debora Pignatelli, a Democrat from Nashua, voted against Mason, saying she did not think met the qualifications of the job.

Councilor Andru Volinsky, a Democrat from Concord, recused himself from voting, saying he served as an attorney for intervenors opposed to the Northern Pass project. The project ultimately did not succeed in New Hampshire.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

55 people win Vermont moose hunting permits

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The winners of 55 Vermont moose hunting permits were chosen in the annual lottery drawing.

News

Vermont man charged with sexually assaulting child

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Mount Tabor man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child.

News

Interstate 91 to temporarily close Wednesday afternoon

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Interstate 91 will temporarily close in the Putney area on Wednesday afternoon to allow for repairs to power lines.

AP

Woman found dead inside NH home after tree falls during Isaias

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in New Hampshire say a woman was found dead inside a house and another woman was trapped after a tree fell onto the building during Tropical Storm Isaias.

Latest News

AP

Cuomo takes over governors group as virus batters states

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is poised to lead the group representing the nation’s governors, which has played a pivotal role in pushing the Trump administration about state needs during the coronavirus pandemic

AP

NY teachers unions: Close schools when there’s a COVID-19 case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s powerful teachers unions said COVID-19 cases in schools should trigger an immediate 14-day closure as they listed their demands for reopening this fall.

AP

Judge OKs virus-relief loan to Jay Peak, Burke ski resorts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge has granted the request of the receiver overseeing Burke Mountain and Jay Peak ski resorts, whose owner was charged with fraud, to execute a $3.2 million federal government coronavirus relief loan to help keep the resorts open and employees working.

News

Higher Ground decision delayed again

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Still no decision on whether Higher Ground will be allowed to move into the Burton Warehouse.

News

Local crews prepare for Tropical Storm Isaias

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ike Bendavid and Erin Brown
Crews in our region are busy preparing for Isaias. The storm moved into our region Tuesday afternoon, and officials say if you are home, stay put and wait for the storm to pass. Our Ike Bendavid reports.

News

Tropical Storm Isaias moves out of our region

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Conditions across our region are looking good even with heavy rain from Tropical Storm Isaias. But officials say the pandemic is changing the way they respond to weather emergencies.