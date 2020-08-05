Mason confirmed as next NH Fish and Game executive director

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire's Executive Council has confirmed Scott Mason as the next executive director of the state Fish and Game Department.

Mason, of Stratford, is an outdoorsman and runs a dairy farm. He also worked on behalf of the Northern Pass electric transmission project.

Gov. Chris Sununu nominated him in June. The council voted 3-1 to confirm Mason, following a public hearing last week.

Councilor Debora Pignatelli, a Democrat from Nashua, voted against Mason, saying she did not think met the qualifications of the job.

Councilor Andru Volinsky, a Democrat from Concord, recused himself from voting, saying he served as an attorney for intervenors opposed to the Northern Pass project. The project ultimately did not succeed in New Hampshire.

