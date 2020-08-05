Advertisement

New Hampshire investigates taxation of remote workers

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire is investigating whether other states are improperly taxing its residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

The review by the state Department of Justice was sparked by a recent emergency regulation enacted in neighboring Massachusetts.

According to the July 21 rule, residents of New Hampshire and other states who were working in Massachusetts before the pandemic are subject to Massachusetts’ income tax while they work from home.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says New Hampshire will take immediate action to stop attempts to impose improper income taxes on its residents.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

‘Dose of reality’ on the Vermont campaign trail

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Céline McArthur
David Zuckerman is facing criticism during his run for Vermont governor for his stance on vaccinations. Paul Heintz from Seven Days has been digging into this and told our Celine McArthur about what he learned.

News

'Dose of reality' on the Vermont campaign trail

Updated: 10 minutes ago
David Zuckerman is facing criticism during his run for Vermont governor.

News

Vermont Primary Profile: What you need to know

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vermont primary is less than a week away. So we're taking a look at what you need to know: some of the key races in the state, who is running and what their vision is for Vermont.

News

Vermont lawmakers to tackle struggling state finances

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Vermont lawmakers are set to return to the virtual Statehouse in about three weeks where they will tackle state finances which are millions of dollars in the red. Our Calvin Cutler reports on how Vermont's coffers are holding up.

Latest News

News

WCAX to temporarily power down over-the-air signal Thursday

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX on Thursday will temporarily power down our over-the-air signal for part of the day, and we will reduce power for another portion of the day. This is for the safety of crews continuing to work on the towers at the Mount Mansfield site.

News

Man accused of trying to lure child arrested again

Updated: 30 minutes ago
The man police say tried to lure a 4-year-old boy away from a Plattsburgh hockey rink has been arrested again.

News

1 person killed in Milton crash

Updated: 31 minutes ago
One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a two-car crash in Milton.

News

Vermonters still facing roadblocks with DMV delays

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Drivers are still facing roadblocks at the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, thanks to the pandemic. As our Christina Guessferd reports, drivers are asking the DMV for more direction.

News

Enfield passes mask ordinance

Updated: 45 minutes ago
New Hampshire doesn't have a statewide mask mandate, but if you fail to wear a face-covering in Enfield you could be fined.