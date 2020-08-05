NY teachers unions: Close schools when there’s a COVID-19 case

NEW YORK (AP) - New York’s powerful teachers unions said COVID-19 cases in schools should trigger an immediate 14-day closure as they listed their demands for reopening this fall.

New York State United Teachers and the United Federation of Teachers called for the state policy as New York is poised to announce initial decisions on reopening plans submitted by roughly 700 school districts.

The unions said in a release that districts moving ahead with re-openings “must err on the side of caution at all times.”

